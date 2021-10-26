Months of preparation key in keeping storm impact in San Jose minimal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, Bay Area residents experienced severe wet and windy weather, in some regions receiving record rainfall.

As a result, emergency crews around the Bay Area responded to floods and other hazards caused by the storm.

In San Jose, residents living near Ross Creek, Guadalupe River, or Coyote Creek were told to remain on alert through Monday for localized flooding.

Monday rescues

Early Monday morning, San Jose Fire crews responded to a call about an individual and their dog that were stranded on an island in the middle of Coyote Creek near Corie Court and Oakland Road.

The fire department’s Urban Search and Rescue team deployed a water rescue team and were able to safely rescue the individual and their dog.

In a separate incident, at around 2:33 a.m. fire crews and San Jose police responded to a call that two people were down in the Guadalupe River.

Crews were able to find one of the individuals clinging to a tree over the Guadalupe River.

The Coast Guard was called in to assist but was unable to find the second individual due to weather and structures in the flight path.

Despite the two rescues early Monday morning, there were no major incidents reported in San Jose as a result of the storm.

“It’s important for all community members to be aware of the risk these storms pose and avoid creek areas. During and after heavy rains, the creeks can swell quickly; fast-moving water is strong and can sweep up a person and even float a car off the road,” said Erica Day, public information officer for the San Jose Fire Department.

Water levels back to normal at the Ross Creek in San Jose, Ca.

Preparation proven “key”

San Jose officials point to its preparation months in advance to ensure residents were made aware of potential flooding areas and for public work crews to begin clearing out any debris that could clog up street drainage.

“During the summer our public works and department of transportation staff took a look at the entire system and prepared cleanouts so that we are ready when the storms come,” said Ray Rirodan, director for San Jose’s Office of Emergency Management and Preparedness.

“They’d go out and look at areas that could be considered hotspots, where we might have some flooding that could take place over the curb.”

Riordan tells KRON4 News that prior to the storm the city’s housing department went out to homeless encampments along the city’s river and creeks to make sure individuals were aware that the storm was coming and to offer any resources they may need.

“We also had our park and recreation neighborhood services staff go out and knock on doors in areas typically have flooding such as our Ross Creek on Cherry Avenue, Guadalupe River at Alma Avenue, and Penitencia Creek at Educational Park,” said Riordan.

“We know those areas typically had challenges, so we went out and flyered and knocked on the door of everyone in the area to make sure they were aware of the storm.”

The storm has now passed most of the Bay Area and is expected to move Southward and out of the Bay Area throughout the day on Monday.

The city is reminding San Jose residents to prepare in case of wet weather again, sign up for Alert SCC, Nixle alerts, and to follow the city’s social media accounts.