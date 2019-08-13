Moose Fire prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) – The Moose Fire continues to burn in Mendocino County between Hopland and Ukiah.

The county sheriff’s office has issued evacuation orders for people along Moose Road.

An evacuation warning has been issued to people on the north end of Feliz Creek Road.

The fire has burned 85 acres so far.

It is 25% contained.

Latest News Headlines: