Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Moose Fire prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) – The Moose Fire continues to burn in Mendocino County between Hopland and Ukiah.

The county sheriff’s office has issued evacuation orders for people along Moose Road.

An evacuation warning has been issued to people on the north end of Feliz Creek Road.

The fire has burned 85 acres so far.

It is 25% contained.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News