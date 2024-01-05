(KRON) — A Moraga husband and wife who died in a suspected murder-suicide were identified on Friday. Moraga Police Chief Jon King said the deceased couple was identified as Brad Triebsch, 60, and Rebekah Triebsch, 59.

Autopsies conducted on Thursday by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office concluded that the Triebsch’s deaths were caused by gunshot wounds. Investigators did not say who killed who.

Officers found Brad and Rebekah Triebsch’s bodies shortly before 5 p.m. on January 3 inside their home on Southard Court, King said. Officers had been alerted by someone who said they were unable to contact their parents. A neighbor also notified police that they were concerned for the couple’s wellbeing.

“Officers entered the residence and searched for the residents, discovering two individuals who had been shot and were deceased. Based upon the evidence at the scene, the incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide,” King wrote.

Other details and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD Detective Craig Walker at 925-888-7056.