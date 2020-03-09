Moratorium on evictions proposed in San Jose due to coronavirus

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The coronavirus outbreak is having widespread economic effects, including the ability for some people to pay their rent.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed a moratorium on evicting people who have lost income because of the coronavirus.

Housing advocates argue that the closure of the Children’s Discovery Museum, a slowdown at the airport, event cancellations, school closures, and potential layoffs could all result in lost wages.

The moratorium could potentially last 30 days if it’s approved by the city council.

Those affected would be required to provide documentation from their employers about their income.

