(KRON) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a temporary moratorium on rent increases in mobile home parks in unincorporated areas on Monday.

The ordinance takes effect immediately and will remain in place until February 2024. The ordinance does not apply to mobile home parks inside the county’s nine cities.

Supporters of the ordinance say it will preserve housing for vulnerable populations. Around 67 mobile home parks are in unincorporated areas of the Sonoma County.

“Affordable housing is critical in Sonoma County, and this is a process that cannot be rushed,” said Chris Coursey, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “We are placing a pause on rent increases in mobile home parks while we have a discussion about the best way to regulate these rents. In the end, our goal is to protect renters and this critical source of affordable housing for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The Board of Supervisors will consider updating an existing ordinance that regulates rent increases in mobile home parks in unincorporated areas.