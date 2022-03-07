MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — More affordable housing is coming to the South Bay.

Last week, Google and Housing Trust Silicon Valley, a nonprofit community loan fund, announced it’s giving Charities Housing a $17.2 million loan to acquire 2.2 acres in Santa Clara County.

The loan will help purchase 2.22 acres at 57 and 67 E. Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View — creating approximately 160 units of affordable family housing.

“We are excited to partner with Google and Charities Housing to make affordable housing widely accessible,” said Noni Ramos, CEO, Housing Trust.

“This partnership allows us to realize our mission of creating safe, stable, and affordable housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness, for renters, and for first-time homebuyers.”

Google has partnered with Housing Trust Silicon Valley through its Launch Initiative, which aims to improve the Housing Trust’s lending capacity and facilitates their investment in a broader range of affordable housing projects.

This land acquisition loan is funded by the Launch Initiative and leverages funds from Santa Clara County’s Measure A, Affordable Housing bond.

“With the Bay Area’s severe housing shortage of nearly 500,000 affordable homes, we’re focused on helping increase the affordable housing supply as quickly as possible,” said Javier González, Google’s Head of Local Government Affairs & Public Policy in California.

“This is our home and as we continue to grow, we’re committed to working with Housing Trust and Charities Housing, as well as other organizations, to help our community solve challenging problems.”

Most recently, Launch Initiative helped fund Eden Housing’s La Avenida in Mountain View, USA Properties Fund and The Pinyon Group’s Tasman East in Santa Clara, and BRIDGE Housing’s Potrero development in San Francisco.

“This project speaks to our mission to provide long-term, sustainable resources for addressing our housing crisis,” said Consuelo Hernandez, the County of Santa Clara’s Director of Supportive Housing.

“It can take five years or longer to go from acquiring property to completing construction. This investment in the early, predevelopment phase is part of our strategic plan to develop a robust housing pipeline to end homelessness in Santa Clara County.”