More Alameda County businesses allowed to reopen amid pandemic

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Personal care services in Alameda County can resume operations on Friday, with precautions, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Although some folks are happy, some are concerned that they won’t be able to provide every service outside.

There have also been concerns about employee and customer health with them outside being exposed to the elements.

Alameda County leads the Bay Area counties in coronavirus cases.

Latest Stories: