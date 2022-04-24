DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Danville Police are responding to a string anti-Semitic flyers that were placed around city properties Sunday morning.

The exact location or images of the flyers have not been released. Officials said in a tweet that residents reported the flyers to the police department.

“These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville,” Danville officials said in the Twitter post.

Danville’s mission statement focuses on providing services to improve residents’ lives, city officials say. They believe differences make the city stronger and will condone anyone who does not respect the town’s diversity.

“Respect is the key,” Danville police said in a Facebook post. “We will not condone or tolerate violence, intimidation, or hate in any form.”

Earlier this year, cities like Napa, Berkeley, Tiburon and San Francisco also fell victim to anti-Semitic messages that were displayed throughout neighborhoods. Danville experienced a previous round of hate-flyers earlier in February. Anyone who sees hateful flyers are encouraged to report them.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.