More arrests made in Orinda Halloween shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities said Friday that additional arrests had been made in connection with the deadly Halloween shooting in Orinda that claimed the lives of 5 people.

Officials said more information would be released later today.

The arrests come a day after the ATF had announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible in the Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb mansion in Orinda.

Five men were arrested in connection with the shooting, but four of them have since been released from custody after the Contra Costa County DA announced it would not be filing charges against them.

One of the 5 suspects remains in jail for unrelated charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

