More Bay Area businesses reopen as some virus restrictions lifted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More businesses will be reopening after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as California’s new state guidelines go into effect.

In a press conference Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new four-tiered system that would judge when counties will reopen, replacing the county watch list system.

Purple means widespread infections, meaning most non-essential indoor businesses are closed.

Red is substantial, which means some non-essential indoor businesses remain closed.

The orange is moderate, meaning some business operations are open with modifications.

Yellow is minimal spread, with most indoor businesses open but with modifications.

Starting Monday, Aug. 31, retail, hair salons, and barbershops will restart indoor services in Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Solano counties.

Indoor malls in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Sonoma counties will also reopen today, but only at 25% capacity.

Napa County is only the second county to be in the red tier and will have some businesses resuming indoor operations today.

San Francisco is also in the red tier, allowing outdoor gyms to reopen on Sept. 9.

Some indoor businesses in Contra Costa and Sonoma counties will also reopen.

