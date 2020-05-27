More Bay Area counties extend moratorium on evictions amid pandemic

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The moratorium in San Mateo County that was set to expire on May 31 has been extended by one month after many people spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting, asking for more time.

Supervisors voted to extend the temporary moratorium on evictions for residential tenants and small business commercial tenants through the end of June.

Other Bay Area leaders voted to do the same, including Contra Costa County, in extending the eviction moratorium until July 15.

Additionally, leaders in the worst-hit county by the virus – Santa Clara County – voted to extend the moratorium there through the end of August.

Marin County also extended it until the end of June.

Officials say given the current shelter-in-place order, it is unlikely that the circumstances of tenants who have lost income due to the pandemic will change before May 31, so moratoriums needed to be extended.

This will allow people more time to apply for and receive funding and benefits from various relief programs.

While these county leaders voted to approve the moratoriums, it won’t go into effect until Gov. Gavin Newsom extends it at the state level.

The biggest challenge is the back rent that is stacking up for many people, and they will need more time to figure out how to pay for that.

Many counties are also working on extending the repayment for back rent.

