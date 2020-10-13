More Bay Area counties move into even less-restrictive orange tier

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Good news for two more Bay Area counties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Alameda and Santa Clara counties have moved into the even less-restrictive orange tier of California’s color-coded reopening tier system.

Alameda and Santa Clara join San Francisco in moving into the orange or “moderate” tier, which allows for more indoor business operations to open, with safety precautions and modifications in place.

In the orange tier, counties are allowed to reopen:

All retail indoors with modifications (no capacity)

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) open indoors with modifications (no capacity), with closed common areas, reduced capacity food courts

Additionally, counties in the orange tier can reopen schools for in-person learning based on state and county guidance.

According to the map, Sonoma County remains in the most restrictive purple tier, while Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Solano, and Napa counties remain in the red tier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

