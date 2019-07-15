More Bay Area ICE raids possible this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 2,000 ICE raids over the weekend across the country didn’t happen to the extent community activists had feared.

The raids took place in a much smaller scale, but they are reportedly not over.

We’re hearing that federal officials want to conduct the raids during the week because the widespread attention last week tipped off many undocumented immigrants who ICE officials want to deport because they never showed up in court.

Federal officials say their agents are doing their jobs and to paint them as mean-spirited or carrying out something illegal is not true.

ICE will not comment on operational details of the raids, acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli said, adding that the priority will be apprehending violent criminals and aggravated felons. ICE agents are not “utilizing” allegations of crossing the border illegally, a misdemeanor, as cause for arrest in the raids, he said.

Asked if children would be separated from their parents, Cuccinelli said that information constituted an operational detail. But he did say families are among the 1 million people facing removal orders.

ICE had planned to arrest and deport families with court-ordered removals in late June, according to the senior immigration official, but Trump delayed the raids to give Congress time to “work out a solution” on what he said were asylum and loophole problems with the country’s immigration policy.



