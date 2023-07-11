SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a relatively stable couple of months for the tech sector, more Bay Area tech layoffs are on the way. Chip manufacturer Intel, machine data analytics company Sumo Logic, Inc. and even Microsoft are among the local tech companies to have submitted notices to the California Employment Development Department signaling they were cutting, or had already cut jobs.

According to EDD filings, Sumo Logic cut 79 jobs at its headquarters in Redwood City back on June 8. A notice announcing the cuts was submitted about a month later on July 10.

Intel, meanwhile, apparently cut 21 jobs at a location in Santa Clara back at the end of May.

Microsoft plans to cut just two jobs at one of its Mountain View offices. The notice, submitted on July 7, indicates the layoffs will take place on August 4. A separate filing with the Washington Employment Security Department indicates that Microsoft also plans to cut 276 jobs in that state in September. The latest round of layoffs comes a few months after Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs back in January.

All three companies have indicated that the layoffs will be permanent, based on their EDD filings.

These latest job cuts follow a wave of Bay Area tech layoffs that’s seen tech giants like Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and Google cut jobs over the past 12 months.