More businesses open in Contra Costa County as restrictions relax

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif (KRON) – Some Contra Costa County businesses will be allowed to reopen outdoors Friday.

That’s because there has been a gradual downward trend in coronavirus cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Those businesses include personal care services that don’t involve close contact with the face, like nail salons and massage parlors, gyms and fitness centers, hotels, motels, and short-term rentals.

Alameda County also relaxed restrictions Friday.

Latest Stories: