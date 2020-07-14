More businesses ordered to close in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County was also ordered to close hair and nail salons, gyms, churches, malls and non-critical offices by the governor today.

This comes 12 hours after the public health department had shut down indoor dining, wine tasting and museums.

Valette’s, a high end restaurant in Healdsburg, has a closed sign on it’s front door again after just reopening a few weeks ago.

Now workers are stacking up chairs because they’ll have to stay this way until at least August 2 under the latest county health order.

“It’s crazy right now, from a business perspective, it’s very complex. We brought back our staff yet again, we will probably have to change our business model yet again and lay off staff yet again,” Dustin Valette said.

The chef and owner says they plan to restart their ‘to-go’ only service this Sunday.

“While I’m not crazy about shutting down our business yet again, if it’s going to help save lives and protect our community members then you have my blessing 100%,” Valette said.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum is empty of visitors once again, now shut down after reopening just last Wednesday.

The management says they feel like the zig and zag decorating Charlie Brown’s iconic tee shirt having just installed new markings on the floor for visitors and hand sanitizer stations in addition to other improvements.

“We’ve increased fresh air circulation and upped our cleaning so we feel like we’ve had a good test run so we are able to reopen. We will know what is working for us,” Stephanie Kind said.

In the meantime, they’ve boosted their online content so fans can busy themselves until they are ready to open back up.

Latest Stories: