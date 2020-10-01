More businesses reopen as Contra Costa County moves into red tier

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — For many businesses, this is what they’ve been waiting months for but despite getting the green light to let customers back inside, some restaurant owners said they won’t be moving full speed ahead.

On Tuesday, Conta Costa County became the latest Bay Area county to move out of the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 reopening tier.

With the move from the purple tier to red — customers will be allowed back indoors at gyms and restaurants, malls, nail salons movie theatres and more — but only at limited capacity.

The news is welcomed for many, but for some — it’s just another cause for concern.

“Even though the state and city says it’s ok, I just don’t want to take any risk,” Lily Lo said.

Lo is the owner of the Dragon’s Pond in Walnut Creek.

Hers, like other businesses, have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keep a life, I only have one,” Lo said. “Money, I can find it, even though it’s really hard for us hanging on.”

She says despite getting the green light from the state to let customers back inside, she’s planning to put up the stop sign.

“We don’t want to take any risks even though they allow it, the cases keep going up,” she said.

Lo says the combination of climbing cases, and compromised family members is why she’s making the decision. And she’s not alone.

Other business owners said while it will be good to have customers back inside to help with their plummeting bottom lines, they’re taking a slow and steady approach.

Some say they plan to implement their own enhanced safety protocols.

Lo says it will be a while before she let’s customers dine inside.

“We just have to hang on to then end, until the vaccine comes out then we will decide to open back up indoor dining for our customers for our employees and for our family,” she said.

