More California tourist hotspots shut down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After the Bay Area’s ICU capacity dropped below 15-percent on Wednesday, a region-wide stay-at-home order was triggered.

Many businesses will be forced to close as of Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

This includes restaurants, wineries, bars and breweries in Napa Valley.

Wine Country

Residents in Napa County will be able to purchase wine and food-to-go but in-person visits will not be allowed.

While wineries in Napa Valley are open for tasting room sales and pick-ups at 20-percent capacity, tastings are not allowed at this time.

Other restrictions in place in Wine Country are:

Restaurants open for takeaway and delivery only

Napa Valley hotels open for non-essential travel and will provide accommodations for essential workers

Retail stores allowed to have the 20-percent capacity and 35-percent for grocery stores

Museums, zoos, movie theaters, and family entertainment centers are closed

Gyms, fitness centers, salons, barbershops, and personal care services are closed

Outdoor recreational facilities are open, providing they allow for social distancing

Carmel by the Sea

In addition, Monterey County has been under a stay-at-home order since Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. It will last at least through January 11, 2021:

Carmel hotels are only open for essential travel and COVID-mitigation purposes

Restaurants are restricted to take-out/delivery

Retail stores are open with 20% capacity and other safety protocols in place

Outdoor recreation, including Carmel Beach, is always open

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is under a stay-at-home order that began on Dec. 11.

Hotels are closed to visitors but the Nevada side remains open.

Ski resorts will be open but officials urge visitors to follow health guidelines.