More cannabis dispensaries coming to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Jose will allow additional cannabis dispensaries to operate throughout the city.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city leaders voted to approve recommendations put forth by the city’s Planning Commission to change zoning laws for cannabis retailers that would allow a total of 37 cannabis dispensaries in commercial locations throughout the city.

Currently, 16 dispensaries are allowed to be in “industrial zoning districts” and both storefronts and cultivation sites are only allowed to operate in these specific areas.

In 2014, the city adopted new regulations under its medical cannabis program, which requires medical dispensaries also known as “collectives” to grow and produce their own products.

The approval of the new recommendations allows dispensaries to expand beyond industrial zoning into retail centers and allow existing dispensaries to open a second location.

The proposal would allow up to 10 new cannabis businesses for equity applicants only, with a maximum of five which may be storefront dispensaries.

Other changes would remove the city’s current regulations to allow dispensaries to operate within 1,000 feet from school and community centers, 500 feet from rehab centers, and 150 feet from religious sites and residential areas in downtown and in urban villages.

Additionally, the zoning change would allow retail cannabis establishments that do not have a storefront to operate delivery-only in industrial areas.