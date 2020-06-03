More Contra Costa County businesses reopen, small gatherings permitted

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Progress made in the county during the coronavirus pandemic has led to the reopening of more businesses and easing of restrictions Wednesday.

Starting today, indoor retail shopping, business offices, outdoor museums, and pet grooming will be among the businesses that are allowed to reopen under the latest modified shelter-in-place order.

The order also permits services that do not require close customer contact to resume – such as car washes, plumbing, and housekeeping.

Under the new health order, small outdoor social gatherings will also be permitted, in addition to childcare and camps for all children.

Childcare and camps will still be limited to up to 12 children.

Libraries can also reopen, but only for curbside pickup service.

Religious services will be allowed to resume on June 15, with limitations.

“This latest step toward reopening our county is a reflection of our successful collective effort as a community to limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer. “I know there’s a lot of frustration out there, but it’s important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives.”

