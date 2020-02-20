More coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB going home following 2-week quarantine

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Three buses full of people who just completed the 14-day coronavirus quarantine at Travis Air Force Base are heading home Thursday.

Two buses are going to SFO and one bus is going to the Sacramento airport around 7 a.m.

This is the group that first arrived to Travis Air Force Base back on Feb. 7 from Wuhan, China.

Also, new information from the CDC says the number of patients undergoing isolation and evaluations has increased to 12 patients who are possibly infected with the virus.

The numbers jumped overnight from 7 – these patients are part of the 178 people from the cruise ship in Japan.

Japan officials say 7 people tested positive for the virus.

Several at the air base were sent to local hospitals for isolation, treatment, and testing.

Napa County health officials originally said that one of the two patients there in fact had the coronavirus, but the CDC says they are still doing testing and can not confirm if either of the patients do have the virus.

