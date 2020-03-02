More coronavirus evacuees to be released from Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officials said Monday more coronavirus evacuees being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base will soon be released.

According to military officials, two groups will be released Monday – one group in the early morning and another group mid-day.

These groups include the vast majority of evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers.

In a statement, officials added that the CDC “is tracking some extensions for a small number of passengers who, for example, were spouses of those who tested positive and therefore based on contact history had to extend their quarantine.”

The CDC has yet to release any exact numbers.

