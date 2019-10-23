More electric car charging stations coming to San Jose, thanks to $10M project

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Electric vehicle charging stations in the parking garage at San Jose will soon be more widely available.

San Jose Clean Energy is partnering with the California Energy Commission to fund a $10 million incentive project for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in public, workplace and multi-family housing locations, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“Twenty-five percent of these dollars will be targeted in low income communities, trying to insure that everyone can benefit from the green dividend partnership, given what we know about auto emissions and clean air,” the mayor said.

With San Jose kicking in another $4 million, the investment would mean about 100 new direct-current fast-charging stations and some 1,400 new level two stations.

Similar incentives elsewhere are providing relief for a pent up demand for public EV charging.

“This partnership with San Jose Clean Energy and the Energy Commission will leverage the existing platform and streamline the application process and provide critical funding for public charging in one of the region’s most robust areas of the world for electric vehicle charging,” said Tyler Peterson with the Center for Sustainable Energy.

More charging stations is seen as more incentive for drivers to consider an electric vehicle.

The project will launch in the spring of 2020.

Supporters say it will go a long way in supporting California’s climate goals and improving local air quality.

