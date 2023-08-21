(KRON) — Two more shootings broke out on Interstate 880 in Alameda County within the past four days. The most recent shooting happened on Sunday at 9:43 p.m. on I-880’s southbound lanes in San Leandro.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by three bullets near the Davis Street exit, the California Highway Patrol Hayward Area office said. CHP officers said the victim did not suffer injuries. The shooter’s vehicle was described as a white SUV.

A second shooting on I-880 happened in Union City on Decoto Road on Thursday at 2:29 p.m., according to the CHP.

I-880 is a heavily-traveled interstate that connects the South Bay to the East Bay.

Several shootings have unfolded on I-880 this year, including one tragic shooting in Fremont that took the life of 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo. Investigators said Eliyanah was shot by gang members who mistook the family’s car as a rival gang.