More ghost guns confiscated in the East Bay

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — More ghost guns were confiscated in Alameda county Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the guns were untraceable and found in the hands of a criminal.

Similarly last week in the South Bay, multiple suspects were arrested after being caught with several illegal firearms, according to San Jose police.

Officials said an officer conducted a traffic stop and found three unregistered pistols.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced he’s joining a civil lawsuit filed by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin against three manufacturers of ghost guns — untraceable guns that can easily be purchased online.

Boudin first filed the suit against defendants Blackhawk Manufacturing Group Inc., GS Performance LLC, and MDX Corporation back in August, alleging that the companies’ business practices violate state laws that prohibit fraudulent business practices and false advertising.

The suit further alleges the three companies are in violation of the federal Gun Control Act, as well as the state’s Firearms Law, which require background checks during firearm sales.