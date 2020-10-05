More help coming for Glass Fire victims

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Starting Monday, residents in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County who were affected by the Glass Fire will have access to recovery resources and services at a Local Assistance Center (LAC).

The center will open at Mario Carillo High School in Santa Rosa.

It’s been a week since the Glass Fire started and tore through Napa and Sonoma counties.

In just seven days, the fire’s destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced many families.

Starting Monday, Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa are offering services to get people back on their feet and start the rebuilding process.

Mayor of Santa Rosa, Tom Schwedhelm, says the resource center will also have information specific to city residents.

“We’ll be able to provide what’s the most effective and efficient way for the rebuild process,” he said. “For instance, we still have a resilience city ordinance from the Tubbs Fire and that has really fast tracked a lot of those buildings so we are currently trying to figure out how can we now apply that to this new glass fire burned area?”

The local resource center will open on Monday at Maria Carillo High School in Santa Rosa, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While it will help replace important documents and provide information for rebuilding, no money or gift cards will be available.

As of now, the fire isn’t considered a federal emergency so agencies like Fema won’t be providing assistance money, but Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin hopes that will change.

“Not sure whether the Glass Fire will qualify and meet that monetary threshold on damages but between Napa County and Sonoma County were finding that the fire has been pretty devastating so I’m hoping for evacuees and certainly the victims who lost their homes could qualify for that Fema assistance.”

For those anxious to see the damage to their homes, both the supervisor and mayor ask that you wait to return until it’s safe to do so — when there is no longer a mandatory evacuation in your area.

This Local Assistance Center will be set up through Saturday, October 10. As for the folks that are now able to repopulate, a separate services center was set up at sequoia elementary school. At that center, you can get goggles, gloves, and a safety suit to go through the damage.