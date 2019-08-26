More hot weather for Bay Area; Spare the Air alert issued

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another hot couple of days is expected across the Bay Area.

A Spare the Air alert has been issued across the Bay for Monday, Aug. 26 due to these expected high temperatures and vehicle exhaust creating smoggy conditions.

Inland temperatures will once again soar in the 90’s and lower 100’s, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to dip somewhat later this week, followed by inland temperatures returning to the 90’s late in the weekend into early next week.

