OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – At 11 a.m. today we hope to have more information on Alexis Gabe as the Oakley police department will hold a news conference.

The 24-year-old Oakley woman disappeared back in January after visiting her ex-boyfriend in Antioch.

This past Thursday someone called an anonymous tip line telling authorities they stumbled across remains near Plymouth, which is by Sacramento.

That’s the area police suspected all along, as they said her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones had been since she disappeared.

In June police went to arrest Jones for killing Gabe but they say he charged at officers with a knife in Kent, Wash., which is between Tacoma and Seattle.

Officers shot and killed Jones.

Oakley police used dental records to identify Gabe; they only found partial remains.