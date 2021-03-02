More Marin County high schools reopen: See the safety plan

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood High School and Tamalpais High School are reopening Tuesday with a hybrid model.

One day prior, Novato High School students returned to in-person learning for the first time in a year. The campus had the usual back-to-school energy, but with more anxiety and excitement.

Now, more schools are reopening as Marin County has moved to the Red tier.

At Redwood, the school is broken up into three different groups depending on last name.

Each week, whether the student group goes to school or continues online learning, changes.

So half the class will be in the classroom and half will be at home joining on zoom.

Tamalpais has a very similar set up.

For now, the schedule continues until final exams in June.

The superintendent of Tamalpais Union High School District said Monday that this is how classes will operate for the foreseeable future , however she hopes things get back to normal sooner, citing vaccine progress and new safety guidance.

“Schools in this environment are really safe. With masking and ventilation, the precautions that are in place — the spread in schools is very low,” Superintendent Tara Taupier said.

First bell at both high schools ring at 9:40 a.m.

Redwood High School also has a field hockey game scheduled for later in the day with Marin Catholic.