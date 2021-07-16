More mosquitoes in Contra Costa County test positive for West Nile virus

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A new group of mosquitoes in Contra Costa County has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The mosquitoes were found in traps near Brentwood.

So far this year, this is the second group of mosquitoes in the county to test positive — The first group was in eastern Contra Costa County.

Officials say it only takes one bite to infect a person with the virus.

When a mosquito is infected, it can travel up to 15 miles, which puts residents within that distance at risk.

“Dumping out standing water and wearing repellent are two important things county residents can do to reduce the risk of WNV. Dumping out standing water denies mosquitoes a place to develop from egg to biting adult and wearing repellent can repel mosquitoes and reduce the risk of a person being bitten by an infected mosquito,” said Steve Schutz, Ph.D., Scientific Program Manager.

The district recommends using repellents with:

DEET

Picaridin

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

It is also recommended that swimming pools be chlorinated and filtered — The district says, ‘just one neglected pool can produce up to 1 million mosquitoes and affect people up to 15 miles away.’

Try to avoid being outside when mosquitoes are around, which tends to be around dawn or dusk.

Residents can report dead birds at (877) 968-2473 or online.

In the last 16 years, 73 people have been diagnosed in the county. Two people died from it in 2006.

Contact Contra Health Services at 888-959-9911 for current human case information.

Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District, an independent special district and public health agency, is located at 155 Mason Circle in Concord. Contact the District to report mosquito problems online or at (925) 685-9301.