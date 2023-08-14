OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Citizen video recorded Friday just after midnight on 80th Avenue and International Boulevard shows an illegal sideshow in Oakland. These sideshows are occurring as the city continues to struggle with public safety.

While an Oakland police weekly crime report shows that year-to-date homicides are down by 8%, the vast majority of crimes, including aggravated assault, burglary, carjacking, rape and robbery are up.

“It’s almost a perfect storm. Violent crime, low staffing and lack of consequences in this city,” said Barry Donelan, president of the Oakland Police Officers’ Association.

Donelan gave the union’s perspective behind this year’s increased crime stats

“We’re at 20% increase in 911 calls. Our response times have reduced. It’s a function of increased calls and lower number of officers. It’s demand and supply Delta that’s helping to drive these crime stats,” he explained.

In the first week of August, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol will be deployed in Oakland to back up the Oakland Police Department. Donelan says they have already been deployed in East Oakland, but they were not helping with sideshow enforcement over the weekend.

Officials at OPD say they received multiple reports of sideshow activity over the weekend with no arrests, citations issued, nor reports of any injuries.