Passenger traffic activity increases at Oakland International Airport amid COVID-19, data shows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport announced Tuesday according to newly-released data shows May passenger traffic activity has gone up from April amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport recorded 105,593 passengers for the month of May — more than double the 45,819 passengers in April despite traffic still 91.2 percent behind at this time in 2019.

The upward trend is expected to continue through June as Southwest Airlines increases its flight schedule at OAK of about 25 daily departures to more than 60 in total which is half compared to last years numbers.

In addition, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Volaris are also expected to increase flights through the summer.

“I’m very pleased to see passenger traffic returning, and credit my team for its active engagement throughout the recent unprecedented declines,” Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, Bryant L. Francis said.

“Our terminals and operations are in great shape, and we are focused on ensuring that as passengers continue to return, that they enjoy the safe, efficient experience they have come to expect and love at OAK.”

Here is a breakdown of months passenger totals according to OAK:

May 2020

105,593

April 2020

45, 819

One month change

+130 percent

One year change

-91 percent

In the wake of COVID-19, the Airports Resiliency Task Force continues to asses, plan and deliver the airports responses and recovery.

The task force update floor-markings, face-covering requirements, seat-spacing to allow social distancing, plexiglass guards at ticketing and check-in counters and state-of-the art cleaning and disinfecting systems.

Now with the summer travel season underway, the airport said it is seeing an increase in scheduled weekly departures and an increase of screened passengers at security checkpoints.

For flight information and more visit the Oakland International Airport website.