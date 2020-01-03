More police patrols at places of worship in wake of recent attacks

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Officers at the Palo Alto police station will be regularly patrolling places of worship in the city in the wake of violent attacks and discriminatory crimes that have happened both locally and nationally.

Earlier this week, Palo Alto’s oldest African-American church known as University AME Zion church was vandalized.

Someone spray-painted words on the walls of a bathroom, which really shattered churchgoers’ sense of security.

Then nationally, there have been some horrific attacks, including a string of stabbings during a Hanukkah celebration at a Rabbi’s home in New York City.

There were about 100 people there – 5 of whom were arrested.

Another violent attack happened at a church in White Settlement, Texas last Sunday.

There, a man shot and killed two people during a church service before two members of the church security team shot and killed him.

All of these terrifying incidents at places of worship across the country have left people feeling unsafe and uneasy.

Hopefully police patrols will help worshippers feel a sense of security as they head to service.

Police want to remind you if you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.

