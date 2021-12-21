More police resources coming to East Oakland amid spike in crime

OAKLAND, Cali. (KRON) – “I am introducing legislation to the council. A few items of which are already in progress,” said Oakland city councilmember Loren Taylor.

Taylor is contributing to the ongoing conversation about the action Oakland City Government should take to address violent crime by proposing his own public safety plan.

Part of which includes bringing more police resources to the location of the majority of calls for service.

“We’ve also been reviewing our call data, and the thing that I have seen over several months is clearly a huge disparity in where the calls in the city of Oakland come from,” said Chief of Police leronne armstrong at a recent press conference addressing the high crime specifically in East Oakland.

That is something that has long been the case, says taylor. It is now being addressed. As someone who has been long advocating for more officers in his district, he talks about the frustration that it has taken so long.

“Obviously there is data information that has been existing regarding this disparity. This is something we could have and should have moved on earlier,” Taylor said.

His legislation also instructs the Chief of Police and City Administrator to come up with a plan to reach 800 officers over the next two years.

“We are 50% higher in terms of violent crimes per officer than the other large cities in Northern California – Sacramento, San Jose, and San Francisco. We have to acknowledge that yes we need a higher baseline of police officers, while we are also reimagining public safety, identifying alternatives and investing into violence prevention.”

His plan also calls for investing in surveillance cameras throughout the city.

“In partnership with our privacy commission, so we can have cameras out on the street to help us solve crime and hopefully deter it as well.”