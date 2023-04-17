Images of Antioch Police Department officers Eric Rombough (left) and Morteza Amiri (right) from the City of Antioch.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — More racist text messages exchanged between Antioch police officers came to light on Monday when the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office released a second investigative report to the media.

The egregiously racist text messages and images were sent and received by certain Antioch Police Department officers in 2020 and 2021.

A judge ordered the District Attorney’s Office to disclose redacted investigative reports to defense attorneys whose clients were arrested by police officers named in the reports. The first 21-page report was released on April 13, followed by the second 14-page report on Monday.

The texts were described by Police Chief Steve Ford as “racially abhorrent.”

Officers used language containing racial slurs, and referred to Black people as “zoo” and “circus” animals. “Bro the circus is in town… but it seems they only brought monkeys,” Officer Aaron Hughes wrote on May 4, 2020, according to the report. Officer Jonathan Adams wrote on March 25, 2021, “They all look the same.” Officer Eric Rombough replied texting, “Tell me about it. I feel like I’m at the zoo.”

Documents showed Rombough also wrote a text stating, “Bottom line it doesn’t matter some gorilla killed another gorilla.”

Prosecutors said they made redactions to balance “public interest” with the sensitive nature of what is contained in the reports.

A judge previously cautioned defense attorneys that the documents contain explicit words and images that are hurtful, offensive, and inflammatory.

The District Attorney’s Office wrote, “The judge issuing the order reminded defense counsel about the sensitive nature of the content of the reports and urged caution in its distribution beyond the parties involved in the criminal case. Media interest in accessing the second report increased over the weekend when a copy of it was leaked to the press and public by an individual or group outside of the DA’s Office.”

Seventeen Antioch police officers are named in the two investigation reports:

Sergeant Josh Evans

Sergeant Rick Hoffman

Officer Jonathan Adams

Officer Morteza Amiri

Officer Scott Duggar

Detective Robert Gerber

Officer Tom Smith

Officer Brock Marcotte

Officer Timothy Manly Williams

Officer Aaron Hughes

Officer Brayton Milner

Officer Calvin Prieto

Officer John Ramirez

Officer Andrea Rodriguez

Officer Eric Rombough

Officer Kyle Smith

Officer Devon Wenger

One day before the first investigation report was released by the DA’s Office, Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford wrote an apology message to the community of Antioch.

Ford wrote, “I condemn – in the strongest possible terms – the racially abhorrent content and incomprehensible behavior being attributed to members of the Antioch Police Department in media reports. I have taken immediate action to ensure a thorough investigation by an external independent entity is conducted and the community is not exposed to any individuals under question from this reporting. On behalf of our organization, I apologize to the Antioch Community for the hurt caused by this hateful speech. I promise to hold accountable the officers expressing racist or bigoted beliefs, biased insensitivity, and those boasting about harming members of the community.”

This breaking news story will be updated.