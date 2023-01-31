(BCN) — Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys.

A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday. Coastal areas should see slightly warmer temperatures compared to earlier in the week, with a forecasted low of 41 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday night and 47 degrees Thursday, when rain is forecast to hit.

The first rainstorm is forecast to arrive Thursday after 4 p.m. and continue through Friday, followed by a brief lull before the second storm arrives late Saturday. There will be less impacts from the wet weather than a previous series of storms that came through the region in late December and earlier this month, according to Alexis Clouser, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Soils are still quite wet but have had a two-week drying period,” Clouser said. “We’re not concerned with any flooding or anything like that. The totals for these next storms are quite low compared to what we saw in early January.”

Most areas have less than an inch of rain forecast for the first storm, but some mountain areas could see as high as 1.5 inches. Clouser said details for the storm arriving Saturday are still developing.

Tuesday will also see an extended period of northwest swells, creating the risk of sneaker waves and rip tides along the coast.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.