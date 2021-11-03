More rain headed to the Bay Area: Here’s when

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Wet weather is headed to the Bay Area as a weak storm is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Light showers will first arrive in the North Bay just before midnight.

Everywhere will be dry — but not for long.

Rain will hit the San Francisco Peninsula and East Bay Shoreline between 1 to 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The South Bay will begin noticing light showers around 3 to 4 a.m. Thursday.

This will be an overnight storm and will dry and clear out by Thursday afternoon.

More wet weather is set to return to the Bay this weekend and an Atmospheric River could be expected early next week.