(KRON) — If you’re an East Bay Municipal Utilities District (MUD) customer, you will be saving money. Thanks to the very wet winter and spring, the agency said it will not be charging its 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties an eight percent penalty for excessive water use because the reservoirs are full.

These changes go into effect on March 29 following an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that rolls back some of California’s drought restrictions.

The extra cost was to strongly encourage customers to save water during the severe drought or face consequences. But that won’t be a problem anymore as the agency said right now their reservoirs are 88 percent full and will continue to rise because of the snowpack.

They are still encouraging customers to save water, but those restrictions have been downgraded from a 10-percent mandatory conservation to a 10-percent recommended conservation of water.

East Bay MUD will reevaluate the year’s water supply again in April and officials said there could be more changes to the drought restrictions for customers.