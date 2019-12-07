More rainfall to drench Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another rainstorm is expected to roll through the Bay Area on Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Parts of the North Bay could expect to see an inch to an inch and a half of rain over the next 24 hours.

A new Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Kincade Fire burn area from Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m.

This means a flash flood is possible due to heavy rain so it is advised to be prepared.

Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Kincade Fire scar starting at 10 am. This means flash flooding will be possible with the potential for heavy rain. Now is the time to be prepared. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gprcx8ynUs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 7, 2019

Severe turbulence warnings have been issued for airports along the west coast due to heavy winds and rain.

SIGMET WHISKEY 1 has been issued for Severe Turbulence until 2108Z 07 Dec 2019. #aviation pic.twitter.com/8WUXEDO1IB — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) December 7, 2019

