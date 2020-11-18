Cold weather concerns Alameda County businesses after rollback

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A week ago, Alameda County was in the Orange Tier. Like other California counties, it completely skipped over the Red Tier and went back to the most restrictive, Purple Tier of reopening.

Alameda County had been in the most restrictive tier for a while before cases went down and businesses were able to open up further. Now, with cases rising all over the state and country, it’s closing back up.

The county has more than 25,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths. Schools that had already started in-person learning will be able to continue, but the county has paused reopening in-person for other schools.

With businesses, many owners are concerned about less customers who would want to sit outside in the rainy, cold weather the Bay Area is seeing as winter approaches.

“There is no winning here right now aside from trying to protect everybody and make sure everyone is safe,” said Alameda County resident Jane Violich. “I would ask people to support local businesses and really do what you can even though there are new restrictions.”