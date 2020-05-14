More retail stores in San Francisco, San Mateo to reopen soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Most retail businesses in San Mateo and San Francisco counties are expected to reopen on Monday, May 18 for curbside pickup and delivery amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both counties are easing restrictions after seeing no spikes in cases and a flattening of hospitalizations.

This is part of California’s Phase 2 of reopening the economy.

This does not apply to shopping malls.

When the shelter-in-place order went into effect, many businesses had to layoff employees, making our unemployment rate spike significantly.

This is a step in the right direction in getting out workforce back to work and our economy back on track, but doing curbside pickup only won’t necessarily be easy for some local shops.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed noted some benefits of heading into this next phase.

San Francisco officials will be releasing more details and instructions for businesses today.

Some of the guidelines will include that retailers can’t have any more than 10 people on site at a time, with that number being less for smaller stores.

