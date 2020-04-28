More San Francisco streets close to allow for social distancing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All cars are now blocked on John F. Kennedy Drive specifically at Transverse Drive about a mile or so to Kezar Drive in Golden Gate Park.

24 hours a day, this will be closed off for people to get out and exercise and signage is posted.

A lot of bicyclists are taking advantage of this and people are out walking and enjoying the day.

The closure ensures there is enough space for physical distancing.

Also, closed off to cars is John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park.

Both streets will be closed off until the order is lifted.

This comes one week after Mayor London Breed announced the Slow Streets program to limit through traffic on select streets, that way walking, biking and essential trips can be prioritized.

While the city is working to make sure people can get outside – the Department of Public Health and the Parks Department want to remind everyone to social distance.

If you are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are showing any signs of sickness then you are advised to stay home.

It’s a good idea to have a mask handy while heading out in case you can’t keep a six feet of distance.

But remember you still must wear a face covering if you are headed out on an essential errand or are an essential worker.

