More Santa Clara County businesses close under new order

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – More businesses are now closed in Santa Clara County even though some reopened just days ago.

When these closures were first announced at the start of the week, many business owners were unaware and had to spring into action just to keep up with the abrupt change.

Today we know closures are in effect for worship services, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, and gyms.

This is in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order issued Monday.

Earlier in the week, we saw the closure of wineries, movie theaters, bars, and breweries statewide.

Many business owners feel this new round of changes could spark some deviance from business owners.

There’s no word yet on how this new order will be lifted, but county officials say the fight against coronavirus is far from over.

