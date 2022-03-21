SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced March 19 that it will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to go to so-called “mega events.”

Mega events are events with 1,000 or more people. The vaccination/testing requirements stayed in place for these even when they were lifted for restaurants, bars and gyms.

“We aim to implement the less restrictive COVID-19 measures within our local context that keep our communities safe and preserve lives, and continue to prioritize our COVID-19 resources, including vaccinations, testing, and masks, to highly impacted communities,” the department stated.

The requirement expires April 1.

Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, announced that the same day it will align with city policy.

“In alignment with the San Francisco Department of Public Health update, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will no longer be required for fans to enter Chase Center, beginning April 1,” Chase Center stated.

The announcement from the city came after the California Department of Public Health announced that the state requirement for a vaccine or negative test for attendees of mega events “will turn into a strong recommendation.”