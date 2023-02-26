OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After police responded to three shootings across Oakland on Friday night, three more shooting incidents were reported on Saturday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The first shooting took place near the 8500 block of International Boulevard just before midnight. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation nearby, and found a victim with at least one gunshot wound at the scene. Medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim is now listen in critical condition.

The second shooting was reported early Sunday morning on the 700 block of Webster Street around 1:15 a.m. A ShotSpotter activation brought officers to the area, and when they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital; they are now listed in critical condition.

These shootings are both being investigated by the OPD Felony Assault Unit. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 510-238-3426.

A third shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. on the Edwards Avenue off ramp on the eastbound side of Interstate 580, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. Officers responded to the call of an assault occurring on the off ramp. Emergency personnel arrived and found a single victim. Shortly after, that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP has not determined a motive in the shooting, and they have not found a suspect. If you or someone you know has information about this shooting, you are asked to call CHP’s Investigation Tipline at 707-917-4491.