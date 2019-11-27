Live Now
Thanksgiving Eve: Scattered showers continue across Bay Area

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a windy and stormy Tuesday night, rain continues Wednesday.

Showers will be on and off throughout Thanksgiving Eve, with an uptick in rain into the mid-afternoon before it dies down gradually leading into Thanksgiving.

You can expect calm and dry conditions Thanksgiving Dy and Black Friday, which will be your best days for travel and holiday shopping.

Temperatures from Tuesday through the holiday will remain cool, with highs rising into the low 50’s and even some 20’s and 30’s for some areas in the evening – so bundle up and have an extra hot serving of hot cocoa.

Don’t get used to the dry weather, though.

Another storm system is expected this weekend as rain pushes back to the Bay by Saturday and lingering into Sunday.

After the holiday week, isolated showers will remain possible through early next week.

