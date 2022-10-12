SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stocks rose this week as investors shook off inflation data that came in higher than expected and looked ahead to a key consumer report. The September producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, came in higher than expected.

The print was up 0.4% in September, more than the consensus estimate.

Investors will get more inflation data on Thursday, when the September consumer price index report is released. The CPI number is a measure of price changes in a basket of common consumer goods and services.

Mortgage Rates Hit 6.81% Last Week, Highest in 15 Years

United added new trans-Atlantic flights for summer 2023 in a bet on travel recovery. United said European travel this summer was up 20% from 2019 levels.

More tech layoffs?

In the tech sector, Intel may announce thousands of job cuts on Oct. 27 as it looks to cut costs amid a drop-off in demand for personal computers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the Meta Quest Pro VR headset that will cost $1,500.