More than 100 animals headed to Bay Area shelters this week

HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN) — More than 100 animals needing homes will be flown to the Bay Area on Monday to relieve a overburdened shelter in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Thirteen shelters around the region are preparing to receive the cats, dogs, kittens and puppies that will be arriving about 12:45 p.m. at the Hayward Executive Airport, according to a release from the East Bay SPCA.

The animals are being delivered via private charter jet, courtesy of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, from a shelter in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

They will be received by staff and volunteers from Berkeley Humane, East Bay SPCA, Forgotten Felines, Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Silicon Valley, Humane Society of Sonoma County, Marin Humane, North Bay Animal Services, Pets Lifeline, Placer SPCA, Sacramento SPCA, Santa Cruz SPCA, and Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation.