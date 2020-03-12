Bay Area coronavirus cases top 100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continues to grow.
As of Thursday, here are the latest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area by county:
- Santa Clara: 48
- San Mateo: 15
- San Francisco: 14
- Solano: 6
- Contra Costa: 10
- Sonoma: 3
- Alameda: 3
- Marin: 3
- Napa: 0
