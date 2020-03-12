Live Now
Bay Area coronavirus cases top 100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continues to grow.

As of Thursday, here are the latest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area by county:

  • Santa Clara: 48
  • San Mateo: 15
  • San Francisco: 14
  • Solano: 6
  • Contra Costa: 10
  • Sonoma: 3
  • Alameda: 3
  • Marin: 3
  • Napa: 0

