More than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, $38K recovered by Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks and $38,000 in cash.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, officers arrived in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue following reports of a person selling illegal fireworks.

Tips from the community led to officers making an arrest, in addition to recovering the fireworks and cash.

The fireworks were turned over to the fire department for destruction.

Collection barrels have been set up for residents to surrender their unused fireworks:

Station 1: 1603 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Station 3: 1445 14th Street

Station 4: 1235 International Blvd.

Station 5: 934 34th Street

Station 18: 5008 Bancroft Ave.

Station 20: 1401 98th Ave.

If you have any information about people in possession or selling illegal fireworks, you are asked to call the tip line at 510-777-8814.

Even if you are caught with the ‘Safe & Sane’ fireworks, you will be fined up to $1,000.

Those with large quantities can face a penalty of $5,000 to $10,000, plus imprisonment.